Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 445, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Granules India Ltd has slipped around 4.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19207.9, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 446.55, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

