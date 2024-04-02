Sensex (    %)
                             
Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 558.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 171.49% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% jump in NIFTY and a 57.55% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 558.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 2.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8562.7, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.92 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 25.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

