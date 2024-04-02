Sensex (    %)
                             
Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.69%

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 704.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.56% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.22% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has dropped around 6.28% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1880.05, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90198 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

