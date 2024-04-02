APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 3.94%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1562.5, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.43% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% gain in NIFTY and a 57.55% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1562.5, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 1.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8562.7, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News