Granules India unveils its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals

Granules India unveiled its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals. This initiative, spearheaded by the Granules Trust in partnership with Asian Medical Foundation, UC Breast Foundation and AIG Hospitals aims to enhance cancer detection and treatment in underserved communities.

The state-of-the-art mobile unit "Breast Health Express," brings advanced medical technology directly to communities in need. Equipped with cutting-edge mammography and ultrasound capabilities, as well as facilities for essential health checks such as haemoglobin, blood pressure, and glucose levels, this mobile clinic marks a major advancement in equitable and accessible healthcare. By offering these critical services and free medicine distribution, the initiative seeks to revolutionize cancer screening, with a particular emphasis on early breast cancer detection.