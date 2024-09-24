Business Standard
FMCG stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 127.94 points or 0.53% at 23936.23 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, VST Industries Ltd (down 6.29%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 4.38%),BCL Industries Ltd (down 3.49%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 3.39%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.14%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 2.13%), G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.72%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 1.72%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 1.64%).
On the other hand, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 11.05%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 5.02%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 3.25%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 54.3 or 0.09% at 57551.76.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 32.12 points or 0.19% at 17151.64.
The Nifty 50 index was up 28.7 points or 0.11% at 25967.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.46 points or 0.1% at 85010.07.
On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

