Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 19.83 points or 0.62% at 3195.59 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 5.81%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.33%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.04%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.17%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.74%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.31%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.3%), ITI Ltd (down 0.28%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.06%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.32%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.83%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.54%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 54.3 or 0.09% at 57551.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 32.12 points or 0.19% at 17151.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.7 points or 0.11% at 25967.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 81.46 points or 0.1% at 85010.07.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1946 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

