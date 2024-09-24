Business Standard
Puravankara to host 'Purva NRI Home Fest' in Dubai

Puravankara to host 'Purva NRI Home Fest' in Dubai

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
To showcase its projects to NRIs in Dubai
Puravankara has announced the 'Purva NRI Home Fest,' a special event designed to showcase its projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place at the Shangri-La Dubai, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, 28th September, and Sunday, 29th September 2024.
The Purva NRI Home Fest presents an opportunity for NRIs to explore over 4,000 homes across 20+ prestigious projects in five major Indian citiesBengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. This event will showcase an array of luxury apartments, world-class villas, and villa plots, providing potential buyers with diverse property options to suit their investment needs.
 
Purva's NRI Home Fest will showcase a comprehensive range of property options. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to explore a diverse portfolio that includes 1-5 BHK apartments, penthouses, villas and villa plots, with sizes ranging from approximately 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

