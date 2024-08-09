Grasim Indus Board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy entity

At meeting held on 09 August 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 09 August 2024 has approved the acquisition of 26% equity stake in AMPIN Energy C&I Three and AMPIN Energy C&I One, a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for the purpose of generation and transmission of renewable energy to Chamarajanagar, Karnataka and Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, Company's Paint plants respectively.