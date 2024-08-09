Business Standard
Grasim Indus Board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy entity

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 August 2024
The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 09 August 2024 has approved the acquisition of 26% equity stake in AMPIN Energy C&I Three and AMPIN Energy C&I One, a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for the purpose of generation and transmission of renewable energy to Chamarajanagar, Karnataka and Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, Company's Paint plants respectively.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

