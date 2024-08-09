Grasim Indus Board approves acquisition of minor stake in renewable energy entity

At meeting held on 09 August 2024The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 09 August 2024 has approved the acquisition of 26% equity stake in AMPIN Energy C&I Three and AMPIN Energy C&I One, a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for the purpose of generation and transmission of renewable energy to Chamarajanagar, Karnataka and Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, Company's Paint plants respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content