Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 17.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.05% to Rs 287.13 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 17.39% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 287.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales287.13243.22 18 OPM %22.2421.79 -PBDT71.1445.84 55 PBT60.1435.12 71 NP44.6154.00 -17
