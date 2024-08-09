Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 169.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 108.75% to Rs 43.67 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 169.23% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 108.75% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.6720.9217.6326.206.643.235.002.014.551.69