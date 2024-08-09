Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 169.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 108.75% to Rs 43.67 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 169.23% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 108.75% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.6720.92 109 OPM %17.6326.20 -PBDT6.643.23 106 PBT5.002.01 149 NP4.551.69 169
