Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.18% to Rs 638.81 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Inox Wind reported to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 63.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.18% to Rs 638.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 348.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.638.81348.7321.308.9889.61-34.7248.01-63.4951.82-63.92