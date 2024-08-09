Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.011.05 -4 OPM %4.956.67 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.03 -67
