Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 17.80 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.8014.578.546.931.190.760.470.030.380.06