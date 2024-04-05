Greaves Electric Mobility appoints ED and CEO

In his new role, Vijaya will lead the company's initiatives in product development, dealer distribution, and market expansion, among other areas.

With over three decades of experience in the mobility sector, Vijaya Kumar has served as the Managing Director and CEO of SAR Group's E-Mobility Business, shaping the growth of electric vehicles. His return to Greaves marks a significant milestone, having previously served as the President of the automotive business at Greaves Cotton (GCL). His career encompasses senior leadership roles at TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the electric mobility segment of Greaves Cotton, has appointed K Vijaya Kumar as its new Executive Director and CEO.