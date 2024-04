Record date is 19 April 2024

Pulsar International has fixed 19 April 2024 as record date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up.