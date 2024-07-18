Business Standard
Greaves Electric Mobility's 3W PV 'Greaves Eltra City' now available at Rs 3.6 lakh

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Greaves Electric Mobility, through its 3W subsidiary, has announced that its electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicle, Greaves Eltra City, is now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 3,66,999, owing to the massive surge in demand and positive reception for its bestin-class features. Prioritising comfort, efficiency, and innovation, the Eltra City has been delivering on its promise of 'Everything Extra' for both commuters and drivers since its launch early this year.
The Eltra City provides a segment-leading range of approximately 160 kilometres on a single charge, powered by a 10.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and 9.6 kW motor, which enables uninterrupted travel and higher profitability for drivers. Further, it is equipped with features like 14-degree gradability, 49 Nm torque, and hill hold assist for a seamless and comfortable driving experience on challenging urban and semi-urban roads. Greaves Eltra City also boasts a state-ofthe-art 6.2" digital instrument cluster with IoT capabilities to assist drivers in leveraging real-time information and navigation conveniently. Engineered with safety as a top priority, the Eltra City features a robust full metal body and comes with a 3-year warranty (which is extendable to 5 years).
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

