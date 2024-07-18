Greaves Electric Mobility's 3W PV 'Greaves Eltra City' now available at Rs 3.6 lakh

The Eltra City provides a segment-leading range of approximately 160 kilometres on a single charge, powered by a 10.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and 9.6 kW motor, which enables uninterrupted travel and higher profitability for drivers. Further, it is equipped with features like 14-degree gradability, 49 Nm torque, and hill hold assist for a seamless and comfortable driving experience on challenging urban and semi-urban roads. Greaves Eltra City also boasts a state-ofthe-art 6.2" digital instrument cluster with IoT capabilities to assist drivers in leveraging real-time information and navigation conveniently. Engineered with safety as a top priority, the Eltra City features a robust full metal body and comes with a 3-year warranty (which is extendable to 5 years).

Greaves Electric Mobility, through its 3W subsidiary, has announced that its electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicle, Greaves Eltra City, is now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 3,66,999, owing to the massive surge in demand and positive reception for its bestin-class features. Prioritising comfort, efficiency, and innovation, the Eltra City has been delivering on its promise of 'Everything Extra' for both commuters and drivers since its launch early this year.