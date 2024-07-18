Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Esab India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024.
Esab India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Just Dial Ltd soared 18.14% to Rs 1223 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19413 shares in the past one month.
Esab India Ltd surged 8.87% to Rs 6880.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 645 shares in the past one month.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 86.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 5.95% to Rs 2304.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15099 shares in the past one month.
India Cements Ltd rose 5.29% to Rs 340.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Hearing on NEET-UG 'irregularities' case begins in Supreme Court

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal exit Urban Co with 200X returns

Microsoft faces backlash over DEI team layoffs amid diversity commitments

Stock market LIVE: Indices see-saw in trade; Rail, Media shares tumble; IT, FMCG hold fort

Cannarma set to raise USD 3mn to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon