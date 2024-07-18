Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar index tests four month low before edging up marginally

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
US dollar index continued to linger around its recent lows as markets placed bets on a near term reduction in the interest rates. Following the recent comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the US dollar index has lost out significantly amid a sustained drop in the treasury yields. Dollar index slumped under 104 mark this week and tested a four month low of 103.50 yesterday. Modest gains emerged in the greenback following retail sales figures. The retail Sales in the US remained virtually unchanged at $704.3 billion in June, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This followed the 0.3% increase (revised from 0.1%) recorded in May. Retail Sales ex Autos grew 0.4% in the same period. However, total sales for the April 2024 through June 2024 period were up 2.5% from the same period a year ago. This broad strength in the US retail sales, a key economic parameter is capping losses for the dollar index. Dollar was also somewhat supported by falling inflation in the Eurozone yesterday. Eurozone inflation slowed as initially estimated in June. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.5% on a yearly basis, slower than the 2.6% growth posted in May. Dollar index currently quotes around 103.50 amid these cues, up marginally on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024: MRAI urges govt to remove import duty on aluminium scrap

US officials express concern over Russia-China space weaponisation efforts

LIVE news: India issues advisory to nationals in Bangladesh amid quota clashes, says avoid travel

This cement stock has almost doubled from June low; trades at new high

NEET 2024 row: Higher marks not due to 'systemic failure', NTA tells SC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon