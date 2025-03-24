Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on 24 March 2025 has allotted 12,75,73,851 equity shares of Re. 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on Friday, 21 March 2025, being the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 25,51,47,702/- divided into 25,51,47,702 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

