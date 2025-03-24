Monday, March 24, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI board raises disclosure threshold for FPIs from Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50000 crore

SEBI board raises disclosure threshold for FPIs from Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved increasing the threshold for granular disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Rs 50,000 crore from the current Rs 25,000 crore. A latest update from the SEBI noted that these disclosures are related to ensuring compliance with PMLA/PMLR regulations. SEBI stated that cash equity market trading volumes have more than doubled between FY 2022-23 (when the limits were set) and the current FY 2024-25. Following this, Board approved a proposal to increase the applicable threshold from the present Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ministry of Labour & Employment says 18.19 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jan-25

Ministry of Labour & Employment says 18.19 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jan-25

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

BSE SME IPO of Desco Infratech Services subscribed 2.25 times

BSE SME IPO of Desco Infratech Services subscribed 2.25 times

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon