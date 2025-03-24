Monday, March 24, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government decides to remove export duty on Onions

Government decides to remove export duty on Onions

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the Modi Government is a farmer-friendly government and giving remunerative prices to farmers, ensuring fair prices is its priority and commitment. Chauhan told today that earlier 40% export duty was levied on onions but when the price of onions started falling and farmers started getting less price, then the government decided to reduce the export duty on onion from 40% to 20%. Today the government has decided that the 20% export duty should also be completely removed. The removal of export duty on onions will enable our farmers' hard-earned produce to reach global markets duty-free, securing better and more remunerative prices.

SEBI to constitute a High Level Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of provisions relating to conflict of interest

Investments of Category II AIFs in listed debt securities rated A or below will be treated as akin to investments in unlisted securities

SEBI board raises disclosure threshold for FPIs from Rs 25000 crore to Rs 50000 crore

Ministry of Labour & Employment says 18.19 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Jan-25

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.18%, NIFTY climbs 1.32%

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

