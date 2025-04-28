Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 497.95 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 0.65% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 497.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 454.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 105.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 1901.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1767.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales497.95454.09 10 1901.131767.03 8 OPM %6.146.43 -5.646.36 - PBDT43.4734.42 26 156.45134.11 17 PBT37.8828.87 31 133.98112.11 20 NP24.9524.79 1 105.0793.45 12

Apr 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

