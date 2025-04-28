Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 948.21% to Rs 20.44 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 615.75% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 948.21% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 734.47% to Rs 46.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1044.05% to Rs 74.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.441.95 948 74.026.47 1044 OPM %55.43-253.33 -61.98-54.25 - PBDT10.29-4.14 LP 47.780.06 79533 PBT10.29-4.42 LP 47.57-1.32 LP NP10.451.46 616 46.485.57 734
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content