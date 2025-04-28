Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Sales rise 948.21% to Rs 20.44 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 615.75% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 948.21% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 734.47% to Rs 46.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1044.05% to Rs 74.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.441.95 948 74.026.47 1044 OPM %55.43-253.33 -61.98-54.25 - PBDT10.29-4.14 LP 47.780.06 79533 PBT10.29-4.42 LP 47.57-1.32 LP NP10.451.46 616 46.485.57 734

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the March 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon