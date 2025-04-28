Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 1422.00 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 7.96% to Rs 233.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 1422.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1325.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1422.001325.24 7 OPM %21.6122.17 -PBDT337.27315.76 7 PBT312.72292.05 7 NP233.46216.24 8

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

