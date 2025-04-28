IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.17% to Rs 6982.97 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 25.38% to Rs 2087.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1664.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.17% to Rs 6982.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6994.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.83% to Rs 7630.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5788.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.35% to Rs 28917.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26445.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6982.976994.70 0 28917.0726445.66 9 OPM %65.4163.33 -68.4263.03 - PBDT2991.482092.94 43 10670.478367.46 28 PBT2991.482092.94 43 10670.478367.46 28 NP2087.491664.92 25 7630.685788.11 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content