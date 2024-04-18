Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 33.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1077.37% to Rs 83.24 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 33.61% to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1077.37% to Rs 83.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.61% to Rs 28.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 995.57% to Rs 138.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
