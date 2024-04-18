Business Standard
Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 33.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 1077.37% to Rs 83.24 crore
Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 33.61% to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1077.37% to Rs 83.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.61% to Rs 28.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 995.57% to Rs 138.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales83.247.07 1077 138.3712.63 996 OPM %29.6570.58 -35.2257.64 - PBDT28.1821.65 30 56.0824.34 130 PBT26.1221.24 23 53.5023.88 124 NP28.6221.42 34 28.6221.42 34
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

