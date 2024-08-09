GRSE Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 87 cr

On standalone basis, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) reported 13.71% increase in net profit to Rs 87.19 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 76.68 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 33.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,009.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 115.44 crore June 2024 quarter, up 13.24% as compared with Rs 101.94 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Total expenses spiked 33.61% to Rs 968.14 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 598.53 crore (up 34.37% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 90.28 crore (up 5.71% YoY).

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 130 crore in the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 11% on YoY basis.

Cmde Hari PR, IN (Retd) chairman and managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers said, The shipyard is on a growth trajectory and the Q1 FY25 financial results have been very encouraging. Considering our current order book and the project execution plan, I am confident of maintaining this upward trend in the coming years."

State-run GRSE is engaged in building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It has also diversified into engineering business with a product profile of pre-fabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items and assembly, as well as testing & overhauling of marine diesel engines. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

The script slipped 1.46% to currently at Rs 2,050 on the BSE.

