Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Reliable Data Services Ltd and Gujarat State Financial Corporation are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 16.85% to Rs 33.36 at 28-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12264 shares in the past one month.

 

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 1070.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 937 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd soared 10.37% to Rs 34.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6021 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch domestic cricket games?

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Rains lash several parts of Karnataka; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

auto components, auto sector

Jtekt, Endurance, Fiem rise upto 13%; what's driving auto ancillary stocks?

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 470 pts, Nifty below 24,600; IT, realty drag

realty sector, real estate

Navi Mumbai to emerge as MMR's next prime office destination: Report

Reliable Data Services Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 148.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27055 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation added 9.82% to Rs 14.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13002 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS partners with Unilab Inc.

TCS partners with Unilab Inc.

Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at UAMCO

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at UAMCO

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndiGo stock loses altitude as Gangwal trims more wings

IndiGo stock loses altitude as Gangwal trims more wings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon