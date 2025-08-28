Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch domestic cricket games?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 begins on Thursday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with North Zone facing East Zone and Central Zone taking on North East Zone. While India Test captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan have pulled out, the tournament retains its shine with the presence of top stars such as Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami.
Gill withdrew due to illness, leaving Ankit Kumar to captain North Zone, while an injured Kishan has been replaced as East Zone skipper by Abhimanyu Easwaran. For Easwaran, often overlooked despite repeated Test squad selections, this is another chance to make a strong case with the bat.
Spotlight on bowlers
The tournament will also serve as a critical test for Mohammed Shami’s red-ball fitness. The veteran pacer, 34, has been out of action in Test cricket since 2023 and missed the tours of Australia and England with injury concerns. His form and endurance will be closely watched.
Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, both part of India’s Asia Cup T20 squad, are expected to feature in the opening matches before linking up with the UAE-bound team. For Rana, who has fallen out of selectors’ reckoning in the longest format, the opening game is a chance to press his case again.
Also Read
ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy 2025 preview: Squads, schedule and streaming details Central Zone’s mix of youth and experience
Central Zone will bank on the presence of Dhruv Jurel and Rajat Patidar. Jurel, tipped as a future leader, will have his captaincy credentials tested, while Patidar will aim for a strong performance to push his way back into national contention after a poor home series against England last year cost him his place.
For North East Zone, the challenge of competing with India’s biggest names is immense. Yet, the platform offers an opportunity: a standout performance against established players could bring instant recognition.
The Duleep Trophy continues to serve its traditional role — a testing ground where India’s domestic stars face off with established internationals. With World Test Championship commitments looming, performances here could shape national selection debates in the months ahead.
From Shami’s fitness to Easwaran’s hunger for runs and Patidar’s redemption bid, this edition of the tournament promises storylines beyond the scores.
Where to watch domestic cricket games on Television and OTT?
When will Duleep Trophy 2025 starts?
Duleep Trophy 2025 starts on August 28.
Which TV channels will telecast Duleep Trophy matches live?
Star Sports Network will live telecast Duleep Trophy matches.
How to watch the live streaming of Duleep Trophy matches?
JioHostar will live telecast Duleep Trophy matches on application and website.