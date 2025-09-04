Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST reduced to 5% or NIL for food and agri products

GST reduced to 5% or NIL for food and agri products

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
The GST council has reduced GST from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines etc.

The council announced correction of inverted duty structure in fertilizer sector by reducing GST from 18% to 5% on Sulphuric acid, Nitric acid and Ammonia.

The GST on condensed milk, cheese, butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.) and oils derived from milk; dairy spread dropped to 5%.

The GST on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer has been dropped from 5% to NIL. All the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc).

 

The council has announced reduction of GST from 12% OR 18% to 5% on almost all of the food items such as packaged namkeens, Bhujia, Sauces, Pasta, Instant Noodles, Chocolates, Coffee, Preserved Meat, Cornflakes, Butter, Ghee, etc. Refined sugar, syrups, toffees, and candy will now be taxed at 5%.

Other packaged foods such as vegetable oilds, edible spreads, meat, fish products, and malt-extract-based packaged foods reduced to 5% rate.

Malt, starches, pasta, cornflakes, biscuits, chocolates, and cocoa products have been cut to 5%. Almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews, and dates reduced from 12% to 5% GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Insurance policies exempted from tax; life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Insurance policies exempted from tax; life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

GST council approves the 18% and 5% simple tax structure w.e.f. 22nd September

GST council approves the 18% and 5% simple tax structure w.e.f. 22nd September

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gift Nifty signals strong opening amid new GST reforms

Gift Nifty signals strong opening amid new GST reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon