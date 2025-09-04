Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 85.87% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.87% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.6518.76 -86 OPM %58.1114.98 -PBDT-2.73-1.88 -45 PBT-2.82-1.92 -47 NP-2.79-1.92 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

