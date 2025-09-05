Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the transformative impact of the latest GST reforms on Indias manufacturing sector. The #NextGenGST initiative introduces simplified tax slabs, streamlined digital compliance, and cost efficiencies that are set to significantly boost domestic production and competitiveness. It is a game-changer for manufacturers. Lower input costs with simplified slabs of 5% & 18%, faster digital compliance and rising demand will give a big boost to Made in India products.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

