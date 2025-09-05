Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transworld Shipping Lines rallies as vessel SSL Sabarimalai cleared to sail

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Transworld Shipping Lines jumped 6.95% to Rs 267 after the company announced that its vessel, SSL Sabarimalai, has been released by the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kolkata, and granted permission to sail out from Haldia port.

The release order, dated 29 August 2025, was issued by the Principal Officer of MMD, Kolkata, following a re-inspection of the vessel. The company disclosed that SSL Sabarimalai had remained off-hire for 15 days, leading to a temporary loss of revenue. However, the impact on overall financial and operational performance has been termed immaterial.

In a filing, the company clarified that the delay in disclosure occurred due to oversight, as the release order was received on August 29 but communicated to exchanges only on September 2.

 

Transworld Shipping Lines, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, is a leading player in the shipping and maritime sector. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of vessels and provides integrated supply chain solutions spanning ship owning, ship management, coastal and international shipping, as well as freight forwarding. It caters to both domestic and global trade requirements, making it a key participant in Indias coastal and international shipping ecosystem.

On a consolidated basis, Transworld Shipping Lines reported net loss of Rs 7.81 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 1.05% YoY to Rs 94.89 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

