Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL Infrastructure allots 20.90 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
GTL Infrastructure has allotted 20,90,948 equity shares consequent to conversion of Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) amounting to US$ 131,000, Interest Bearing Convertible Bonds (Series B2 Bonds) amounting to US$ 141,000 and Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) amounting to US$ 49,000 at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per share.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

