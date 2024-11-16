GTL Infrastructure allots 20.90 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 20,90,948 equity shares consequent to conversion of Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) amounting to US$ 131,000, Interest Bearing Convertible Bonds (Series B2 Bonds) amounting to US$ 141,000 and Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) amounting to US$ 49,000 at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content