Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Arihant Foundations & Housing approves allotment of shares and warrants

Board of Arihant Foundations & Housing approves allotment of shares and warrants

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 November 2024

The Board of Arihant Foundations & Housing at its meeting held on 16 November 2024 has approved the allotment of 13,65,624 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 480 per share (including premium of Rs 470 per share) on preferential basis to the non-promoter allotees.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 9,96,56,240 (99,65,624 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each fully paid up).

The Board has further allotted 8,96,873 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 480 per warrant on preferential basis to the promoter & non-promoter allotees.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek helps Poland oust host Spain from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Modi, Narendra Modi

Concentrate on winning polling booths: PM Modi's mantra to BJP workers

Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde targets hat-trick victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra polls

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM

Paul Pogba

Pogba and Juventus end contract mutually ahead of return after doping ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon