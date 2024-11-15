Sterlite Technologies receives revision in credit ratings for bank facilities

Sterlite Technologies has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Total bank facilities rates - Rs 4475 crore
Long term rating - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)
Short term rating - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)
25.15 million euros bank limits - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)
Rs.500 Crore Commercial Paper - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
