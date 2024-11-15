Business Standard
Sterlite Technologies receives revision in credit ratings for bank facilities

Sterlite Technologies receives revision in credit ratings for bank facilities

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Total bank facilities rates - Rs 4475 crore

Long term rating - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)

Short term rating - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)

25.15 million euros bank limits - ICRA AA-; Stable (downgraded from ICRA AA; Outlook revised from Negative)

Rs.500 Crore Commercial Paper - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

