Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 20.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 20.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 20.75% to Rs 266.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 220.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.91% to Rs 3658.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4152.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3658.414152.89 -12 OPM %12.239.16 -PBDT494.46429.04 15 PBT359.24299.61 20 NP266.84220.99 21

