SRF consolidated net profit rises 59.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of SRF rose 59.61% to Rs 432.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 271.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3611.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3406.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3611.503406.6921.6018.19741.80562.96524.91368.70432.66271.08

