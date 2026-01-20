SRF consolidated net profit rises 59.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 3611.50 croreNet profit of SRF rose 59.61% to Rs 432.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 271.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3611.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3406.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3611.503406.69 6 OPM %21.6018.19 -PBDT741.80562.96 32 PBT524.91368.70 42 NP432.66271.08 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST