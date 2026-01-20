Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 79.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.21% to Rs 87.60 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 79.15% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.21% to Rs 87.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87.6056.0825.4219.3123.9012.6121.3211.5416.849.40

