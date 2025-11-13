Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 38.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 321.40 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 38.65% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 321.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 276.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales321.40276.06 16 OPM %33.5329.45 -PBDT110.4990.61 22 PBT46.2747.86 -3 NP21.3034.72 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content