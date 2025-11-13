Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.75% to Rs 1.44 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 40.78% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.75% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.442.11 -32 OPM %77.0887.68 -PBDT1.101.83 -40 PBT1.061.79 -41 NP1.061.79 -41
