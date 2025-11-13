Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 82.54% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Ganon Products rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 82.54% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.216.93 -83 OPM %3.31-4.91 -PBDT0.190.01 1800 PBT0.190.01 1800 NP0.140.01 1300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 40.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the September 2025 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon