Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.54% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Ganon Products rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 82.54% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.216.93 -83 OPM %3.31-4.91 -PBDT0.190.01 1800 PBT0.190.01 1800 NP0.140.01 1300
