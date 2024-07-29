Business Standard
Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 363.73 points or 0.6% at 59838.3 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.86%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.45%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.03%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.82%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 677.99 or 1.25% at 54972.34.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.92 points or 0.93% at 16532.97.
The Nifty 50 index was up 30.95 points or 0.12% at 24865.8.

Dr. Reddy's receives positive CHMP opinion from EMA for its proposed Rituximab biosimilar

NSE SME RNFI Services soars on debut

City Union Bank hits 52-week high as Q1 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 264 cr

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.05%, up for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was up 133.48 points or 0.16% at 81466.2.
On BSE,2425 shares were trading in green, 1548 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

