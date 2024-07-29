Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 363.73 points or 0.6% at 59838.3 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.86%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.45%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.03%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.82%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 677.99 or 1.25% at 54972.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.92 points or 0.93% at 16532.97.