FMCG stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 95.06 points or 0.42% at 22598.02 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 3.1%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.64%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.17%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.88%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.22%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 1.2%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.2%), ITC Ltd (down 1.19%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 1.01%).
On the other hand, Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 6.22%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 5.92%), and VST Industries Ltd (up 5.9%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 677.99 or 1.25% at 54972.34.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.92 points or 0.93% at 16532.97.
The Nifty 50 index was up 30.95 points or 0.12% at 24865.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 133.48 points or 0.16% at 81466.2.
On BSE,2425 shares were trading in green, 1548 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

