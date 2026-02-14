Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 9.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 579.15 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 9.89% to Rs 133.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 579.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 653.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.579.15653.4217.4214.07201.58205.72179.42179.29133.06147.66

