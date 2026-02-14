Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.15% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 46.32% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.0617.3517.3614.703.932.673.702.512.781.90

