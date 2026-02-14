Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 12.53% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.264.87 -13 OPM %-1.41-2.05 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.300.28 7

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

