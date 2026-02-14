Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.53% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.264.87-1.41-2.050.040.070.040.060.300.28

