Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 71.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 593.01 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 71.44% to Rs 127.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 593.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 382.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales593.01382.74 55 OPM %23.6813.38 -PBDT202.13127.65 58 PBT181.21109.26 66 NP127.8674.58 71
