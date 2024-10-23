Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 28.21 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 31.85% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.2133.76 -16 OPM %10.998.65 -PBDT2.802.11 33 PBT2.431.74 40 NP2.071.57 32
